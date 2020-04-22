The Photos app that is present on all our iPhone or iPad is much more capable than it appears to the naked eye. Different tools allow us rotate, crop, color correct, apply filters, etc. very intuitively and comfortably.

To edit a photo, the first thing we have to do is open the Photos app and locate the image we want to edit. The easiest way is to go to the Photos tab, at the bottom left, and open the photo in question. Once we have the photo on screen we touch the Edit button located at the top right of the screen. If necessary, we wait for the image to download.

Available tools

Arrived here we have various tools at our disposalLet’s go through them one by one. At the bottom of the screen (on our left in the case of an iPad) we find four (or three) buttons that allow us to jump between the different editing tools.

From left to right we find the tool to edit the “live” component of the Photo that is shown with concentric circles, only appears when the image we are editing is a Live Photo. Then the Adjust tool, which is represented by a rotary control surrounded by small marks and that allows us to adjust the brightness, white balance, saturation, etc. In third position we have Filters, represented by three intersecting circles and that allows us to apply different filters to the photo. And, finally, we find Trim, marked with a trim icon and two little arrows around it.

Accessing the different tools is as simple as touching them. A yellow dot below one of them shows us what tool we are in.

First tool: Live Photo

With this first tool we can: trim the end and beginning of a live photo, mute it, deactivate Live and choose a key photo.

Muting a Live Photo is very easy, just let’s touch the speaker button from the top of the screen. When it is yellow it means that the photo has sound, if we see it gray and with a bar crossed out it means that the sound is deactivated.

To trim the beginning and end of a Live Photo we will stretch the arrows “<" y ">“right and left of the thumbnail that appears at the bottom of the screen. The part that is highlighted in yellow will be the one that we will keep.

To enable or disable the Live component of the photo we touch the Live button at the top of the screen, as before when it is yellow means that the photo has Live, if on the contrary we see it in gray and with a bar crossed out it means that Live is deactivated.

Finally, to choose the key photo of the Live Photo we drag the white square found in the thumbnail of the “video” from the bottom to the new position, then we touch Convert to key photo.

Second tool: Adjust

The adjust tool, which is by far the one with the most functions, is, at the same time, the easiest to use. At the bottom on our iPhone (or on the right on our iPad) there is a collection of round icons, each of them is a setting, for example: exposure, bright areas, contrast, brightness, black point, saturation, liveliness, etc.

To act on photography we touch the setting we want to vary and we use the slider to decide how much we want to apply the adjustment. The adjustments that we are using have around them a ring-shaped indicator that allows us to know the amount of application depending on whether it is more or less full.

Pay special attention to the setting marked with a magic wand: automatic adjustment. This one combines all the others and, like the others, we can use the slider to vary its strength.

From left to right, in the image, we find: the button for automatic adjustment, an adjustment in use whose value is positive, an in use adjustment whose value is negative (and less than the previous one), a setting off (when touched) and an unused setting.

Third tool: Filters

Several preset filters appear in this section. We find vivid, vivid warm, vivid cold, dramatic (also hot or cold), cute, silver and noir. To apply them, just touch them. We can also choose the first one, Original, to not apply any. Once we choose the filter to apply, the slider will allow us to adjust the amount in which we do it.

Tool Four: Trim

This tool allows us seven actions: crop the photo (reframe it), crop it following a specific ratio such as 1: 1, 9:16, or 3: 4 among others, flip the image, rotate it, correct its leveling, correct the horizontal perspective and correct the vertical perspective.

To correct leveling, horizontal perspective, or vertical perspective we touch their corresponding icons (found in this order) and use the slider to make the adjustment.

Rotating the photo is as easy as touch the square with an arrow to the right that appears at the top of the screen. To flip it (mirror effect) we touch the triangular button with a horizontal arrow above it, which is next to it.

Finally, to crop and reframe the photo we simply pull on its four corners. If we want a specific proportion in this cut we can touch the icon in the form of squares in the upper right part of the screen, when we do so we will see a list of proportions at the bottom (1: 1, 9:16, 8:10, etc. .) and we choose any of them. Next we choose if we want a vertical or horizontal orientation by touching the respective buttons next to the proportions and, if necessary, we pull the corners to cut the content. We can also use the Original proportion to keep the own of the photo we are editing or Free that allows us to crop without any restriction.

At any time we can touch the Auto button the top twice in a row to return to the original cutout.

Without a doubt the Photos app is the easiest way to edit the images on our iPhone or iPad. It is clear that there are more powerful alternatives and with more options, but for many the balance between power and ease of use of the Photos app stands out from the rest.