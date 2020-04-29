Over time, the amount of photos that we can have stored in our photo library can be enormous. Among all the content we have several ways to bring order, such as albums, keepsakes or tags and keywordsBut there is a solution that still requires less dedication on our part: smart albums.

Albums and smart albums

Within the order of the photo library, we can create albums, and with them collect all the images that we deem appropriate under the same “name”. It is a very effective method, but, on the other hand, requires our manual intervention and subsequent maintenance Of content.

In the case of smart albums, although they share names, we find a very different image classification system, based on rules. Conceptually what we do when creating a smart album is, apart from giving it a name, define some rules so that among all the photos in our photo library include those that comply with them. In this way we can, for example, have a 2019 selfie album or an album with all the photos we have taken with our iPad.

Important to remember that smart albums are available only on Mac, both in its creation and in the fact that they do not synchronize with our iPhone or iPad, although we have some resources for it.

How to create a smart album in Photos

Let’s see how to create a smart album in Photos. The steps are very simple:

We open the Photos app on our Mac.

From the File menu we choose New Smart Album.

We give it a name.

We define the rules.

Click OK.

Now, about rules it gives to talk a while. There are several things to keep in mind. First of all, all the rules have the same three-part structure. The first part is where we select the element that will comply with the rule, for example Photo, Aperture, Capture date, File name, Target or ISO. The second part is where we choose the conditional, for example is / is, is not / is, begins with, includes, is empty or is after. The third part of the rule is where we choose the condition, we find values ​​such as favorite, vertical, ƒ / 2.8, text fields or names of people.

With these three elements we can compose infinity of rulesLet’s list some examples to get an idea:

[Persona] [no incluye] [Nombre]: Photos where a specific person does not appear.

[Fecha de captura] [está entre] [fecha] and [fecha]: Photos taken in a specific period of time, for example all of a specific year or those of a specific trip.

[Objetivo] [incluye] [6.0-60.0mm]: Photos taken with that specific objective.

[Foto] [no es/está] [etiquetada con GPS]: All photos that do not have geotagging.

And the list of examples could go on and on. But there’s even more: we can combine rules. By touching the “+” button to the right of any rule we can add more. At the top, we can also choose to add elements that comply with all or any of the rules. With all these possibilities we can create albums that contain exactly the photos we want and no more.

In addition, these albums will be updated every time we add content to the photo library. This process occurs without our intervention and will always keep the albums updated according to the rules that we have defined. What about timing? In this case we have a small, although useful, resource. If the smart album we are creating we envision it as static we can, once created, drag all your content to a “normal” album. Travel photo-style albums lack the dynamic component that characterizes smart albums, so once we’ve gone through them to select content, we can move it to an album (without smart) that will sync with all of our devices .

Without a doubt, smart albums are a very powerful resource to order and classify photos on our Mac. By combining enough rules we can include almost any group of images that we have in our photo library. And will they reach the iPhone or iPad? Surely, for now let’s wait for WWDC 2020, there could be news.