Photos from filming ‘Dragons and Dungeons’ reveal Michelle Rodriguez’s full outfit

After its many delays, the new live-action adaptation of ‘Dragons and Dungeons’ is already filming in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland. From there and through social networks, the first images of the cast in action arrive. So we can see the complete look of Michelle Rodriguez characterized and with her weapon, a large ax that she carries on her back; to Chris Pine, Chloe Coleman, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith.

The party’s all together! Michelle Rodriguez (wielding ax), Chris Pine, Chloe Coleman, Sophia Lillis (with horns), and Justice Smith (wielding umbrella). Https://t.co/9DkNi1Nl8g pic.twitter.com/CwTAdzS86f ? Forgotten Realms Wiki (@FRWiki) June 29, 2021

The ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ board game was first released in 1974 by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, the beginning of modern role-playing games. It became an animated series in 1983, a film in 2000 with a direct television sequel in 2005 and another that was released directly on video in 2011, without any being a critical or public success. After the rights passed from one production company to another, Paramount Picture took over and hired Jonathan M. Goldstein and John Francis Daley (‘Game Night’) to write and direct a remake.

Lots of action, good action

It is unknown which character the majority of the cast, including Rodríguez, play, nor has the plot been made public. What is clear from the photos of the shoot, even without the special effects applied, is that the production design is going to be impressive and yes, there will be dragons and we assume that with the team behind it, there will also be touches of comedy.

Although they weren’t around that day shooting, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Jason Wong and Daisy Head will also appear in the film. ‘Dragons and Dungeons’ will hit theaters on March 3, 2023.