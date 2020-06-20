Photos Ely Blancarte, the new best friend of Kimberly Loaiza who conquers the networks | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza’s new friend, Ely Blancarte, she is not only pretty and pleasant, but she also has an enormous gift for her voice.

The beautiful Ely began appearing in Kim’s Tiktoks during this quarantine and has become her video partner.

In different recordings they have been seen having fun and dancing, and even acting out scenes from movies.

Given the frequency of her face in the content of the cuteness, the followers could not help asking about the beautiful Ely.

Netizens say the girl is talented and should have her own channel YouTube and launch in style.

At the moment the young woman has gained great popularity in the famous application, where she also has her own account.

But Ely Blancarte turned out to be quite a box of monerías, since she has a great gift, she sings really beautiful, as can be seen on social networks. Could it be that Kim Loaiza has launched a new youtuber?