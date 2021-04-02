Photos: Durant could face severe punishment for his homophobic messages to Rapaport

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant got out of control by sending homophobic and misogynistic messages to the actor Michael Rapaport by private. The affected person exposed it publicly on social networks and those words can be expensive for the 32-year-old forward.

“I receive threats and nasty messages on a daily basis, but not in my wildest dreams did I think Kevin Durant would be among them. Now he himself is threatening me, missing my wife and wants us to fight, “wrote Rapaport in the post he made to show the conversation.

The actor would have criticized Durant in the middle of an interview and the player took it disproportionately. “You’re a whore”, “penis head”, “I swear I’ll spit in your face when I see your dirty ass”, “meet me tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. on (street) 10”, “fag” , are some of the phrases that the “Tarantula” used in the chat.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @ KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF – MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

And to make it more serious, he included Trump in the matter: “All you do is suck other men cocks to get attention. Trump ignored your ass so now you want to use someone else’s to get attention and laughs. Your life is a joke, cocksucker. “

Rapaport does not accept Durant’s apology

In front of the exposure of Rapaport, actor in Prision Break and Friends, the player had to apologize.

“Me and Mike talk like this crazy normally and today he was very angry. Sorry Mike! ”Kevin wrote on his Twitter account. To which Michael responded: “No, we don’t. Never threaten me or talk about my wife, fag ”.

No we don’t Pussy.

Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife Pussy. – MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

Malika Andrews, a reporter covering the Nets for ESPN, said Steve Nash revealed that this case is being evaluated within the franchise. However, the Nets coach did not elaborate. Beyond that, the NBA itself often punishes these actions with fines and even suspension of games.