photos, data, price and video of the new SUV

One of the best-selling cars in Spain, the Seat Arona, is updated. The new SUV is already on sale from 20,330 euros.

June 11, 2021 (12:45 CET)

The Seat Arona 2021, in VIDEO

The new Seat Arona it’s here. A few days ago we told you all its official news, but now its commercialization has started definitively. Starting from a price that the brand advertises in 20,330 euros, no discounts applied, the new SUV reinforces its image, adds a new finish, more technology and more complete equipment.

Seat Arona 2021: more “off road” image

As one of its great novelties, the The new Seat Arona is now committed to a more robust and off-road image, a strategy that is also completed with the new level Xperience already available in the range and replacing the previous Xcellence. Newly designed bumpers, new fog lights under the headlights, a new grille and elements such as the diffuser or the spoiler contribute to offering this new style.

Seat Arona Xperience 2021.

Keeping its same dimensions (measures 4.15 meters length), the new Seat Arona will continue to offer a large interior space, topped by a 400-liter boot (282 in the TGI gas version), but now it introduces more technologies, equipment and driver assistance systems.

The entire range, for example, already offers complete LED lighting as standard, adds new design 17 or 18-inch wheels, new body colors and, inside, incorporates a 10.25-inch digital instrumentation, next to another 8.25-9.2-inch center screen, depending on the level of finish. It also adds, in addition, voice recognition by natural commands.

Seat Arona 2021: more aid and now without diesel

Like driving systems, the new Seat Arona launches new aid, As the emergency braking assistant, the fatigue detector, the adaptive cruise control or the lane departure assistant.

Seat Arona 2021: this is its interior.

Regarding its mechanical range, the new SUV is now available with four different engines, three of which are gasoline: 1.0 TSI of 95 and 110 CV, and 1.5 TSI of 150 CV. In addition, the offer is also made up of a variant as we have said of TGI compressed natural gas, with 90 hp of power and ECO label of the DGT. The latter comes associated with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 150 hp gasoline is always linked to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Then We leave you with a video of the Seat Arona, so you can see how the new SUV changes.

