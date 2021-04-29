photos, data and first price for Europe

From summer of this year Volkswagen will start marketing the new ID.4 GTX in Europe, the new version of marked sports component in the ID.4 range. In fact, this new variant supposes the starting gun in the new family of electric vehicles ID. of models with GTX specifications, namely, powerful and high-performance vehicles.

The first officially announced price for Europe corresponds to the German market, where you can already make a pre-reservation from 49,950 euros. In the case of Germany, drivers can apply for a net state subsidy for the purchase of 100% electric vehicles of up to 7,500 euros. Soon, the price for Spain will be announced and whose potential interested drivers will also be able to benefit from the new aid for the purchase of the Plan Moves 3.

VW ID.4 GTX 2021: its technical keys

With the GTX acronym, Volkswagen wants to identify the new sports vehicles with 100% electric propulsion. In the case of the ID.4, sportsmanship will be accompanied by a electric all-wheel drive system in which two engines (an asynchronous electric motor –ASM- on the front axle and another permanent magnet synchronous electric motor –PSM- on the rear axle) will try to ensure an optimal balance between force / performance and maximum traction / drive.

VW ID.4 GTX

The Total advertised power for the new ID.4 GTX is 220 kW (about 299 hp) and its benefits are really remarkable, with an acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds and a maximum speed automatically limited to 180 km / h. To store electrical energy, a battery with a net capacity of 77 kWh. According to the tests carried out by the German brand to homologate this electric SUV according to the WLTP cycle, the estimated autonomy is 480 kilometers. Regarding the energy consumption of this sports SUV, an expenditure of between 18.1 and 19.1 kWh / 100 km is announced.

Regarding the driving modes, in all of them it is a matter of prioritizing the most efficient operation possible. With the gear D (Drive) inserted, this electric SUV circulates by inertia and the electric motors rotate with practically no load. In the case of selecting the mode B (Brake), the motors become generators and return electrical current to the battery. According to VW, up to 0.3 g of energy recovery force can be obtained during braking. Regarding the braking system, brake discs are used on the front axle with a diameter of up to 358 mm, while low wear and maintenance drum brakes are used on the rear wheels.

VW ID.4 GTX

The distance from the body to the ground is 17 cm and the vehicle has an aerodynamic design for its alloy wheels. As standard, some 20-inch wheels in Ystad design (optionally 21-inch Narvik wheels). In the case of the front wheels, the width of the tires is 235 mm, while the width of the rear wheels is greater (255 mm).

As is usual in vehicles of a clearly sporty nature, the driver can change the “temperament” of the ID.4 GTX with up to five different profiles: Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual and Traction. Depending on one or the other, the response parameter of the electric motors, the regulated damper (optional) and the steering are changed. Optionally, the Sport package can be added, which includes a sports suspension that reduces body height by 15 mm and progressive steering. Additionally, you can also choose the Sport Plus pack, which adds to the above the system of adaptive suspension DCC.

With the mode 3 cable as standard, this new electric SUV can carry alternating current (AC) with a power of up to 11 kW. At a station DC fast charging, can be recharged in about 30 minutes (at a charging power of up to 125 kW), time that could provide up to 300 km of autonomy. On the other hand, to make everyday life easier for the owners, the ID domestic charger is available. to connect the vehicle to the garage of your own home with a Wallbox station with up to 11 kW of charging power.

VW ID.4 GTX

The ID.4, in addition to inaugurating the new GTX family of sports, electric and smart vehicles, is also honored to carry the manufacturing seal with a neutral balance in terms of CO2 emissions. In the event that the vehicle is charged with sustainably generated electricity, the total and global emissions balance will always be neutral.

VW ID.4 GTX 2021: exterior and interior design

Several are the striking details on the body of this new SUV. The glossy black painted front vents, as well as narrow exterior entrances with three LED strips, one above the other, that form a identifying luminous signature at night, something to which modern and efficient Matrix LED headlights as standard (each one consisting of 18 individual LED lights). In the posterior area, the LED-type rear light clusters in 3D-type design.

To highlight the sporty spirit of this vehicle, the incorporation of details with great personality such as black roof and rear spoiler, the windshield frame trim in gloss anthracite, the specific design of the rear bumper, the rear air diffuser painted in galvanic gray and the GTX acronym visible on the wings, doors and rear.

The interior of the VW ID.4 GTX

The interior configuration in the new Open Space concept offers a spacious and comfortable cabin to the occupants, according to Volkswagen. The cargo volume in the boot starts from a 543 liter capacity which can be expanded to 1,575 liters if the rear seats are folded.

The predominant interior color is Dark Soul, with the upper part of the instrument panel and leatherette door inserts in X-Blue deep blue. Also noteworthy are the contrasting red seams scattered around various strategic places in the interior, in addition to the different conspicuous GTX badges and the stainless steel pedals. To all this must be added the possibility of choosing from a total of 30 colors for ambient light.

On board, the driver can enjoy the benefits of the Head-up-Display system with augmented reality (from Infotainment package “Plus”) with 3D gauges and realistic graphics and colors. This system is complemented by a second flat window for conventional indications.

VW ID.4 GTX seats

In terms of connectivity and inflight entertainment, this new electric SUV is offered as standard with the multimedia and navigation system “Discover Pro”, which calculates the possible stops on the route to recharge the battery. For its part, the function App-Connect (also standard) allows multimedia streaming through the smartphone, as well as the connection to its environment through the compatibility with the technologies of Android Auto, Apple Car Play and Mirror Link connectivity. Likewise, there is a specific area for induction charging (without cables) of a smartphone.

Regarding systems of safety and of driving assistance assistants, the offer is very wide. Within the IQ.Drive assistance systems, the acoustic warning system for parking assistance with automatic maneuver-braking function, the lane departure warning assistant and the emergency braking assistant are included as standard. For its part, the Assistance “Plus” pack includes the adaptive cruise control ACC Stop & Go (with stop and restart of the march automatically).