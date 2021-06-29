Photos | Conor McGregor looks like this a little over a week to UFC 264

It’s just over a week until on July 10 Conor McGregor meets Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 264. “The Notorious” not only wants to avenge their defeat of the month of January by technical knockout but also to tip the balance in their favor in the rivalry they maintain – at this moment they are 1-1 – as well as to take a step forward towards fighting again for the world lightweight championship.

For all these reasons the Irish fighter is preparing with everything, to enter the cage in the best physical shape of his career and if he can achieve the most impressive victory he can. Precisely now – through various publications he has made on social networks – we see how the star of Ireland physically looks:

Notice

You never know what can happen when the door of the cage is closed for hostilities to begin, but considering what we have been seeing from Conor McGregor since he started his training camp, everything has gone wonderfully and If you don’t win at UFC 264, it won’t be because you’re not one hundred percent ready to do it.. Although we must not forget that Dustin Poirier also fights. In fact, “The Diamond” has also been making interesting posts:

Advertisement