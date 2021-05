05.21.2021 – 6:16 p.m.

Bavarian tourism has won the award for the best motorcycle of 2021 in the MotorAwards organized by the Adevintia group, where the users of Coches.net, Motos.net and Milanuncios have been able to vote and choose their favorite vehicles this year. But the BMW S I000 XR has not been the only one, Husqvarna, Honda and Yamaha models have also won their respective awards. We will tell you everything below.

A. Gil

