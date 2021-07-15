Photos and videos of the delivery and baby of Francisca Lachapel

. Francisca Lachapel shows photos and videos of the day of delivery of her son Gennaro

It has been a week since Francisca Lachapel debuted as a mother, and after the first 8 days of welcoming her little Gennaro Antonio, the ex-queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina shared the first official message on her social networks, telling how she feels and talking a bit about what this new adventure has been in his life.

The nice Dominican wanted to share her happiness with her more than 3 million followers on Instagram, and there she posted a couple of images and videos from the day of her delivery, as well as a couple of beautiful photographs of her baby.

As if it were a photo story, in her publication the former Nuestra Belleza Latina showed step by step what she experienced last Wednesday, from the moment she went to the hospital in the company of her husband, Francesco Zampogna, as well as her arrival at the clinical center. And while waiting to be taken to the delivery room, the beautiful Dominican showed that she tried to relax and get ready by dancing. Then she showed the photo of the blessing of having her baby in her arms.

Francisca closed her story with a tender photograph on the way home, after being discharged, where she looked very happy with her Italian husband and their newborn son.

“Hello! Hi my people! As you know, last Wednesday I became a mother🥰🙏🏽🙌🏽 I am enjoying, understanding and adapting to this new stage as much as possible. In love and what follows from my @gennarozampogna 🥰🥰🥰 “, were the words with which the host of Despierta América shared her happiness with her fans.

“Here are a few photos where you can see what we experienced on Wednesday July 7, when my chest decided to come into the world. 😍🥰🙏🏽 I love you very much ”, added the ex-queen.

After the publication, which in just a couple of hours received more than 124 thousand “likes”, personal friends and fans of the Univisión entertainer ran to congratulate her on her beautiful son and sent her all kinds of messages of affection and appreciation.

“Congratulations Francisca! What a great blessing! A hug with all my love! “,” Congratulations! A great blessing 💓 ”,“ Woww congratulations Fran beautiful !! ❤️❤️❤️ ”, and“ many blessings to you. May God guide you in each step with @gennarozampogna “, were some of the words that several fans dedicated to the Dominican.

Actress Karla Monroig joined the shower of messages and said: “Fran !!! That beautiful!! And what a beautiful family you have !!! Enjoy every moment, one day at a time. Hug. Blessings at 3! ”.

Likewise, the Child Prodigy, a friend of Francisca, added: “Congratulations my dear, enjoy your long-awaited baby.”

After the baby’s birth, who was two days early, the television program Despierta América was the first to report the news and to present the first official image of the baby.

LOOK HERE THE FIRST PHOTOS OF THE BABY

Later, Francisca’s husband shared another beautiful image of their son, in which he dedicated some beautiful words of welcome in Italian.

“Benvenuto bello mio! @gennarozampogna @francisca “, said the happy dad.