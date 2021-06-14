Photos and videos of La Reina del Sur 3 in Bolivia

. The first images of “La Reina del Sur 3 come to light

La Reina del Sur has been one of the most successful stories of Telemundo, not only because of the good ratings that the two previous seasons achieved in their broadcasts, but also because of the praise that the story of Teresa Mendoza brought to the small screen got.

And now, just when the fans of the television series are looking forward to the third season of the story, based on the novel by Spanish writer Arturo Pérez Reverte, arriving home soon, the first images of the show have begun to leak. filming, which is taking place in Bolivia.

This has been shown by several photos and videos shared on social networks, where the protagonist of the story, Kate del Castillo, can be seen in various recording sets in the Andean country.

As revealed by People in Spanish, the filming of the third season of La Reina del Sur began at the end of May, and the great expectation of the fans of the series is whether this time it will resolve several of the doubts and unknowns that they left the season two finale, which left a bittersweet taste among viewers.

Kate del Castillo herself shared a beautiful photograph on her Instagram account with the work team that participated in the recordings that have been carried out so far in Bolivia, and after declaring herself very excited, she announced that the shots in a city had barely concluded and that it was will film in several countries.

“We finished the beginning in our first city and first country, in La Paz, Bolivia. Here only part of the La Reina Del Sur 3 team @reinadelsurtv with our incredible and beloved director Carlos Bolado @cbolex and our talented DP Edgar Bahena @ bahena00. And there is no lack of my beautiful Yamile Mahecha @derepenteyami. Thank you La Paz !! ”, was the message shared by the Mexican star.

In several of the images that have been captured by people in Bolivia who witnessed part of the recordings, Kate del Castillo is seen laughing and showing a very good attitude with her colleagues, as is usual in her, as well as a lot of simplicity with the public that recognizes it.

In addition to Teresa Mendoza, in the clips of the filming that have jumped onto the networks, the Mexican is seen with Oleg (played by Antonio Gil) and Jonathan (played by Tiago Correa), in a market in the city of La Paz.