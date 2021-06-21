Photos and quotes from the opening press conference for Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño

Click HERE for Photos Courtesy of Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

HOUSTON – The unified world champion of the WBC, WBA and IBF Jermell charlo he was with his coach Derrick James to speak to the press this Saturday regarding his battle with the WBO World Champion, the Argentine Brian Castañor, for the undisputed super welterweight title. Each and every one of the four championship belts will be up for the first time in history on Saturday, June 17, live on SHOWTIME from the AT&T Center in San Antonio as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING will begin at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will also feature the WBA Interim Lightweight Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero facing Austin dulay in the co-main event, and the undefeated Uruguayan middleweight Amilcar Vidal before the veteran contender Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round contest that will inaugurate the action of the night.

Tickets for the event, promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.attcenter.com. Romero vs. Dulay is promoted in conjunction with Mayweather Promotions.

This was what Charlo and James declared this Saturday. Quotes from Castaño, who could not say present at the conference due to problems with his flight, are also included below:

JERMELL CHARLO

“Once you lose a fight, that’s the hardest thing. I’ve lost before, and that separates me from my twin brother. He has never lost, he is an undefeated champion. I knew how to be until I lost and had to learn the ropes. That loss made a huge difference for me.

“After avenging my loss, I went back to fight Jeison Rosario, who was supposedly new. We trained differently to face him as he was bigger, but we stayed strong and prevailed.

“I am excited to fight in San Antonio. We are going to drive for three and a half hours listening to great R&B music on the road and we are going to have fun in San Antonio.

“(Castaño) is shorter than me. I think he is going to try to attack my body a lot. Have you seen me send someone to sleep? If he hits the wrong hit, we have a great strategy. We will make the necessary adjustments and we will not stop. I’m not afraid of anyone, and no one can stop me.

“If he says he will make me risk my life, what do you think I will make him do with his? If you’re going to make me risk my life, you’d better be ready to risk yours too. I am devastating with my mind and my blows alike. There is nothing you can do to me that I have not seen before. I have been in boxing for much longer than he imagines.

“Brian Castaño is a great fighter and he will come ready to fight. He doesn’t stop and impress people with the things he does. He’s willing to trade punches and box, hang back and face. To move from side to side. Derrick and I have trained hard for everything. Entering the ring to be the undisputed champion is an uphill task, but I will do my best to win this fight.

“When I win and unify the belts on July 17, it will be one more trophy for me. I will not stop. I will go in search of a world title in the same division as my brother. We won them at 154 pounds and now I want to do it at 160. We’re not done yet.

BRIAN CASTAÑO

“I feel great. I’m doing a very good training and the truth is that I can’t wait to get into the ring. This is the fight of my life and I feel great!

“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to fight for all four belts. It is a unique opportunity to be a unified champion because it is making history. Only very few boxers have succeeded and have written a golden page in boxing history books. I plan to be the first Latino to do so.

“Fighting in San Antonio is huge, since everyone knows that Manu Ginobili is a great idol there. We all admire and love Manu, one of the best athletes in the history of Argentina. If you go to San Antonio and you are Argentine, you better be prepared to give it your all and continue his legacy.

“It’s going to be a tough fight between two great champions. Charlo is strong and a good boxer but he never suffered in the ring. But it will do so on July 17.

“My prediction is that I am going to win. And Charlo is going to suffer ”.

DERRICK JAMES, JERMELL CHARLO’S COACH

“Success is about overcoming adversity, both in preparation and in training. The Texas heat is insane, and I’m impressed that he tries so hard.

“We know the type of fighter Brian Castaño is and we are preparing for his best version. It’s good technically. Jermell will show them that he has progressed and they will see his greatness.

“Castaño is a good fighter and we respect his ability, but Jermell is faster and more athletic. That will be the difference. Our goal will be to annul Castaño and show the best of us. With all that Castaño does well, we will make sure we don’t see how good he is. “

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President, Sports and Events Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

“This will be Jermell’s fourteenth fight on SHOWTIME. We saw it start on ShoBox through SHOWTIME Extreme all the way to their championships and pay-per-views. This is an important fight in boxing history. It’s an important fight to regain the clean and jerk after the pandemic, and Jermell generously agreed to make this fight available on SHOWTIME to as many people as possible.

“We will be supporting this fight with an All-Access special that we are filming now with Jermell and all his charisma. But this All-Access is about more than that. It’s about number one versus number two in the division. People say that the best are not fighting the best, but I come to tell you that it does happen and that this is a great example of it with an undisputed title at stake in the 154 pound division. There is no bigger fight than this. And the preliminary fights are solid. This will be the best event of the summer. I already want it to arrive and I am delighted to have Jermell back on SHOWTIME ”.