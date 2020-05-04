The couple shared their first image together in a dreamy setting with incomparable views

Ana de Armas He turned 32 years old at an unbeatable moment: over the last twelve months he has finished consecrating himself in Hollywood thanks to a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the movie ‘Daggers from behind’ and, as the current crisis of the coronavirus allow it, she will present herself to the world as a Bond girl-on-arms take on the next installment of the 007 franchise, ‘No Time to Die’.

Obviously, luck also smiles on him on a personal level after finding love with Ben Affleck, whom he met filming the thriller ‘Deep Water’.

At this point it is common to see the couple walking around Los Angeles with their dogs and protected with masks and they have even been encouraged to ‘officialize’ their relationship in the virtual sphere thanks to a message that her boyfriend left in one of his publications.

Of course, they have also celebrated together the birthday of the Cuban interpreter in a dream setting with incomparable views, as revealed by the photographs she has shared on her Instagram account and in which he appears posing for the first time on this platform with the famous interpreter. Most likely, he was in charge of taking the rest of the photos he has shared with his fans along with the message: “Thank you all for the birthday messages and love. A toast to another wonderful year. ”

In addition, Ana has published a video on her profile of one of the highlights of the celebration, the multicolored piñata that he had to open while Ben yelled at him in Spanish in ‘more, more’ to keep hitting him until he broke it.

