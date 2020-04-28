Photos Aislinn Derbez shows weight gain and opens her heart | Instagram

Aislinn Derbez has responded to harsh criticism for the current appearance of her bikini body with some images of it after giving birth to her little Kailani.

Yesterday caused a stir with two photos where she looks very thin and toned, some Internet users were amazed that she achieved that result after having a baby, while others complained about her thinness with comments like “are you standing hands ”

Given these comments Aislinn decided to share the photographs in a bikini where she looks overweight, according to what she said this happened after the birth of her baby.

Yesterday I uploaded a photo in a bikini. Some comments surprised me .. The body is always something that we care about / worry too much, especially due to the fact that we are hardly comfortable or happy with the body we have. For me the last 2 years have been a journey of drastic changes in that regard. I had never worried about having to diet or exercise, since I have a very privileged genetics. After giving birth I gained weight due to fluid retention and hormonal imbalances. And having to deal with a body I was not comfortable with was completely unknown to me. At those moments I did not realize how demanding, impatient, hard and unloving I was being with my body without understanding that thanks to that wonderful body I had a perfectly healthy baby in my arms. And I realized that millions of women went through the same thing and felt the same way as me. Thanks to my therapist and because I stopped worrying and judging myself, my body began to lose weight. Then, conversely, 6 months ago with the duel of separation, my body resented it and began to lose weight quickly. I saw that they ask a lot “what is my diet or my routine”. I have never been fixated on achieving a certain body type. I have never been on a diet or exercise. I began to exercise by therapeutic recommendation since it secretes oxytocin in the brain, so necessary for my process (and in general for physical and mental health). The opinion of good or bad things about my body is the least of it. But I think it is important to be able to hear how the body communicates with us. For me, learning to read it was one of my best tools to understand what was happening internally at certain times (I had never paid real attention to my body before that imbalance in my postpartum period). I think that once we start listening to our body, we learn how to treat it. Sadly we are used to seeing the body as an object and we do not stop to understand its language, its rhythms and its real needs … At this moment, after having gone through these processes and listening to me, it is when I feel physically best A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Apr 28, 2020 at 8:49 AM PDT

The actress shared that the last two years have been of enormous changes in her body after becoming a mother and that she has always had excellent genetics.

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter confessed that it was very difficult for her to feel uncomfortable with her body, but the constant changes disturbed everything.

The famous shared that she recognized that thanks to her wonderful body she had Kailani in her arms strong and healthy and had been quite hard.

Finally, he shared that weight loss accelerated six months ago with his separation from Mauricio Ochmann.

