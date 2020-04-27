Photos Aislinn Derbez in little clothes, ends up being heavily criticized | Instagram

Actress Aislinn Derbez has been rudely criticized on social networks, this after sharing a bikini photo where she presumes her body, apparently the result did not like her followers.

In the pair of photos shared on Instagram, you can see the former partner of Mauricio Ochmann with an animal print bikini only on his body, his long hair loose and a small smile.

Aislinn posed standing, straight and apparently looks too thin, something that netizens harshly criticized; even asking if she was “handstand”, hinting at her slim legs.

Recently the daughter of Eugenio Derbez shared that she finally feels comfortable with her body after being a mother, she says it was difficult to recover her figure.

In the images you can see that the actress has done a lot of exercise, very toned and enjoying nature as he apparently posed in a garden.

Finally it started to get hot around here !! , the actress wrote next to the photograph.

Some of the Internet users asked him for “a little more carnita”, while others were really surprised that he achieved that figure after a pregnancy.

A little more carnita … you would look better .

Queee !! ?? It doesn’t seem like you had a baby, what a great body! I want your routines yaaaa.

Of the secret of having come down so much you look perfect ❤️❤️

