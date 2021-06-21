PHOTOS: A couple in conflict chained themselves for 123 days to “save” their relationship

Alexander Kudlay He’s a 33-year-old car salesman and Viktoria Pustovitova She is an expert in placing eyelashes. When they started having problems in their relationship and she hinted that they should break up, he proposed that they literally tie up. Although she initially rejected the idea, the couple in conflict chained themselves for 123 days to “save” their relationship, but the result was not what was expected.

The Ukrainian couple documented many of the moments in which They did everything together, chained by the dolls, from going to the bathroom to accompanying each other to workBut as romantic as the idea might seem, the lack of privacy and the weariness of always being together, relentlessly, made things worse.

They were chained just last February 14, taking advantage of Valentine’s Day, and last May they were released in a ceremony at the Monument to Unity in Kiev, in a ceremony where the moment when giant cutters finished their chains was captured by local media and other countries.

Viktoria yelled “Hooray!” when he was finally freed from Alexander. “I want to live my own independent life and grow as an independent person. I am finally free, ”he added. “We were happy and now we are happy to have had this experience in our lives,” Alexander said.

The couple hoped that this episode would allow them to regain their relationship and refresh their feelings, so They planned to marry when the chain ended, but the reality was different: she had to spend hours accompanying Alexander while he was selling a car; Viktoria’s clientele didn’t like him sitting next to her all the time while she applied her lashes.

He complained about spending so much time in front of the mirror every morning while putting on makeup, not to mention that they went to the bathroom together and took turns bathing. The good news is that broke records in Ukraine and broke the world record for the longest days a couple has been in love.

Now They plan to auction the chain that held them together for almost three months online for about $ 110,000. They live separately in different regions of Ukraine.