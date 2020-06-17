With a simple and almost angelic appearance. This is how Natti Natasha looks dressed as a bride in the images that since yesterday have gone viral on social networks.

The images in which the singer appears with her alleged husband of that time, were shared by the communicator Jary Ramírez, who hours later deleted the snapshots from his social networks.

In other images circulating on social networks, Natti is seen with the alleged groom and the bridal procession, posing very happy.

Although the interpreter of « The best version of me » has not given statements about it and has never publicly said that she has married. The photographs are from several years ago, when Natti was not yet famous.

The truth is that it has been a surprise for all her fans, who have fallen in love with the appearance of the 33-year-old artist, and assure that she looked better back then.