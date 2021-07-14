Photographer discovers family of mice in their garden and builds hobbit houses for them

MEXICO CITY

At the bottom of a garden in Sheffield, UK, he lives in a dream house a tiny mouse named George. Although it seems the beginning of a fairy tale, this endearing story is real and is one of those that surpasses fiction.

One day photographer Simon Dell was sitting in his garden taking photos of the birds at their feeders when movement in the grass caught his eye. As he zoomed in with his camera, he was surprised to see a family of mice and one mouse in particular upright.

Instead of freaking out or trying to scare them away, Dell decided to build them dream houses with food, to protect them from the cats in the area, and the upright mouse was affectionately named George.

In the wild, mice face so many dangers every day when they go looking for food, “Dell told Newsweek.

But my mice now have a safe home, a place to hide, and they just have to walk out the front door to eat. “

*** MJPR ***