Internet celebrity Hey Reilly, whose job is to edit photographs of artists and personalities in hilarious situations, He shared an image of the British singer Adele in which it seems that the also composer shaved her head, an action that several people have carried out in the middle of the quarantine by COVID-19.

With just over 10,500 reactions on Instagram, the interpreter’s photography of themes such as “Someone like you” and “Skyfall”, turned around on other platforms such as Twitter, where some users believed that the photograph was real and others related the “haircut” with the new record production that the singer will release in September.

In messages, in which the real photograph was accompanied with the edited one, users stressed that even if Adele had shaved, it would have been the confirmation of the great album that was coming, because somehow, her fans have found meaning among the emotions that The singer is mischievous, with the lyrics that she records in her record materials.

Meanwhile, on the profile of Hey Reilly, the photograph of actor Timothée Chalamet is also shown during his passage on the red carpet of the Oscar 2020 awards ceremony; The image was edited to show that the protagonist of Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird, was snatched, like former President Barack Obama and Meghan Markle, in edited photographs.

The hilarious creations shared in that profile are accompanied by tags like # BigHairDon´tCare (Long hair doesn’t matter) and #StayHome (Stay home); In the account you can also see a photograph of the character “Dorothy Gale”, from the film The Wizard of Oz, carrying a basket with several rolls of toilet paper, and some photographs of Queen Isabell II of the United Kingdom undergoing the quarantine.

