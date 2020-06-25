One of the biggest problems with quitting Photoshop is getting used to other interfaces. Personally, it is what I have experienced when I have tried to use GIMP or Affinity Photo: great options, but for years using Photoshop, have a high learning curve for many users.

PhotoGIMP is a GIMP modification for Linux, Windows and macOS that precisely tries to make us forget Photoshop. As it does? Looking like the Adobe app more than any other option, so that we feel at home.

What PhotoGIMP contributes to GIMP

Today, as we can read on GitHub, PhotoGIMP is not only an application that modifies the aesthetics of GIMP, but something more. Before moving on to these changes beyond the visual, the most important thing is that yes, the organization of tools is designed to imitate the positions that we find in the Photoshop user interface. In addition to this, PhotoGIMP adds a new welcome window.

As for features and other additions, the developer claims that he has added hundreds of new fonts, which can be viewed here, and new Python filters that arrive installed by default. Also, it has modified the configuration so that the space of the canvas is greater than the GIMP brings by default. The language has been changed to English by default, and there are keyboard shortcuts set up like the similar ones in Photoshop, according to Adobe documentation.

As for the installation, which as we say can be done in the three major operating systems, what you need is to have the latest version of GIMP installed, in the case of Linux with Flatpak. After having it, what you have to do is follow instructions to replace the GIMP files with those of PhotoGIMP. It is recommended to back up all GIMP files before replacing them, in order to avoid problems. On Reddit, the project has received complaints for not being open source.

Track | SoftPedia News

