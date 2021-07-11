Photogallery: While You’re Home

Writing / Photos: Karina Tejada, Daniel Betanzos, Eduardo Jiménez and Héctor López

MEXICO CITY.

CEvery week was repeated: the pandemic continues and the threat grows. Now, the Delta variant puts us back on the tightrope.

Positive covid-19 cases increased and queues at health centers increased for diagnostic tests.

Despite this, many residents of the capital filled the public squares such as the Zócalo.

Many attended the digital art exhibition on Frida Kahlo and others gathered at the Central Mall to demand justice for the death of Fernanda Cuadra.

Demands are escalating, fed up as well, but the spread of the coronavirus does not intend, for the moment, to give the country a truce.

