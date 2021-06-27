Photogallery: While you’re at home

Writing / Photos: Eduardo Jiménez, Elizabeth Velázquez and David Solís

MEXICO CITY.

LThe Delta variant of coronavirus is present in at least 85 countries, including Mexico.

It is more contagious and is feared to be more lethal.

But that data is not relevant for the thousands of residents of the capital who have already thrown prevention measures overboard and who this week filled the streets of the Historic Center, some to walk in the Chinatown and others in the Monument to the Revolution, to the he waits — by necessity — for his Welfare card, but everyone disregards the minimum distance between people and, in some cases, removing the mask. The health brigades continued to accelerate the anticovid vaccination.

