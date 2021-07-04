Photogallery: While you’re at home

Writing / Photos: Quetzalli González and David Solís

MEXICO CITY.

Lhe covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the world and Mexico is reminding, with the Delta variant and the black fungus, that its decline is far behind.

This week the traffic in the capital was increasing and increased, due to the fact that parents of families of children with cancer blocked access to the Mexico City International Airport to denounce the shortage of medicines.

The faithful of San Judas Tadeo visited the church of San Hipólito and forgot the contagion prevention measures, such as social distancing and the correct use of face masks.

The same happened at the vaccination points, as in the Tláhuac mayor’s office.

