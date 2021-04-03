Photo: This Spanish player was forced to take a photo with Messi

Can you imagine being forced to take a picture with Lionel messi? For many it must be a dream. A memory that they would never forget and that happened precisely to Dani Olmo, Spanish footballer who is a member of RB Leipzig

Before being a player for La Masía, FC Barcelona youth academy, the attacking midfielder lived a moment of happiness when the message that marked his childhood reached him. He was 8 years old at the time.

“I was playing alone and happy, when someone – I think it was a friend of Dad – came up to me and said: ‘Hey, Dani, come here to take a picture with Lionel Messi.’ Apparently Messi had a friend who played in the Castelldefels game and had gone to see him, “Olmo told The Players Tribune.

In the midst of his innocence and happiness, the Spaniard replied: “No, thank you. I’m good. I want to keep playing! ”.

Then he added that “against my will, they put me next to Messi and took the photo.”

Also, several years later he answers with all sincerity: “Today I am grateful that they forced me, because I still have that photo framed in my house.”

