Spring has arrived!, That is undeniable of not realizing it, especially if we look at the most recent publication of the singer Thalía, who paralyzed everyone with a pretty flirty photograph.

The singer can be seen in the image dressed as a bunny with a quite daring white body and her characteristic ears, the outfit was complemented by flowers on her beautiful legs and around her.

The photography is part of his characterization for the video of Timid, which he recorded next to Pabllo Vittar, a highly popular Drag Queen.

Both look very spectacular in the video, which was released on Pabllo Vittar’s YouTube channel on March 20 and has already exceeded 9 million views.

Thalía has been characterized by her great beauty and small waist since always, so in this quarantine she has shown that she takes care of herself by sharing some of her food and her exercise routine.

On Instagram, the interpreter of You already know me has pointed out that it costs her to carry out cadium, since it is not to her liking; however, she makes an effort to be consistent in her exercise routine.

Thalía has also shared some comments with her coach, who has made evident the singer’s desire and effort to reduce her fat percentage.

