Photo Suzy Cortez takes off her shirt to ask for Stay at home | Instagram

Suzy Cortez has shown that she is not only the holder of the best rearguard in the world, but also of a huge heart, since she has not stopped worrying and dealing with the current health situation facing the world.

The beautiful Miss bumbum He shared a photograph in which you can see how the shirt was removed but he kept gloves and mask for prevention.

Suzy looks most beautiful in the image where her silhouette and her clear eyes became the protagonist of everything and sent the message.

See the daring image here.

It may interest you: Suzy Cortez shows her rear to ask Mexicans to stay home

The model used her attributes to capture the attention of her followers and ask her to protect themselves against the current contingency by Covid-19.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Suzy Cortez shared with the image a message in which she asks Mexicans to protect themselves to end this evil.

Read also: Suzy Cortez and the best photo of her Bumbum

Dear Mexican friends and especially my dear Americanists, I ask you to stay home, wear a mask and always wash your hands. We will win this game together against Covid-19. # QuédateEnCasa ⚽️ # SomosÁguilas #TuCasaTuCancha

Miss Bumbum made reference to the followers of the Eagles of america not only in the message, but also in the photograph since the shirt with which he tries to cover his beautiful body belongs to the Mexican soccer team.

.