Photo Suzy Cortez skates in little clothes for Instagram | Instagram

Maddening !, Suzy Cortez shared a post on Instagram where it can be seen that she was skating only wearing her upper body.

The international size model shared a photograph where she looks really beautiful with braids, sunglasses and a pink top, only skates are found on the lower part of her body.

Miss bumbum She shared the image to invite her followers to take advantage of the promotion she has installed on her website where she disseminates exclusive content from her.

Suzy caused a furor on Instagram a couple of days ago by spreading images of her being naked or scantily clad and covering her body only with chocolate.

In particular, one of the images revolutionized his Instagram by appearing with a carrot that he covered in the tip with chocolate.

The international-sized model has demonstrated her generosity by sharing that she sells t-shirts of hers in order to raise funds to buy supplies to fight the coronavirus, for those people who do not have access to them.

Cortez has even been seen in his photographs with face masks, gloves, antibacterial gel and other supplies necessary to sanitize in the face of the current health contingency.

