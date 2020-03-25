Photo Suzy Cortez shows it all in the purest Christian Gray style | Instagram

If Christian Gray knew her, he would go crazy for her, Suzy Cortez would challenge even the famous character with her daring photographs. Today Miss Bumbum has stunned everyone with a photograph that seems to have been taken from Mr. Grey’s forbidden room.

In the purest style of 50 shades of gray And with accessories like handcuffs, whips, masks and more, Suzy Cortez has driven everyone crazy.

In the daring photograph you can see the model with only leather strips around her body showing everything.

The image is in black and white tones and Suzy’s dark mane and imposing eyes make anyone sweat.

The publication was made just two hours ago and already has more than fifteen thousand likes and a huge amount of comments.

Suzy Cortez has stood in solidarity with the battle against the current coronavirus pandemic, the model has started selling T-shirts with images of herself in order to raise funds to buy mouthguards, antibacterial gel and others for low-income people.

