Photo Suzy Cortez pulls down her tiny thong | Instagram

The beautiful Brazilian model Suzy Cortez once again left her thousands of followers on Instagram wanting more by photographing herself on the beach while looking like she pull down her tiny thong.

This is how it was demonstrated for the thousandth time why it is considered one of the most beautiful women from the actuality.

At 29 years of age, the title of “Miss BumBum” is well preserved for having a huge rear guard.

The winner of the Miss BumBum twice, once again boasted her voluptuous rear in a thong while on the beach.

Definitely raised sighs among his more than two million followers who do not miss every opportunity to praise his spectacular figure.

Click here to see Suzy's brand new photo.

Follow my hot content page every day, “he wrote in the post.

In addition to carrying an exceptional figure, in recent weeks he has surprised everyone with his great altruistic work, something that shows his big heart.

One of the last things he did was a auction of their soccer jerseys to donate the proceeds to the purchase of medical supplies.

With just four hours after the photograph was published, it has more than 14 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his followers.

Bellísima “,” Cosita bella “,” Hermoso cuerpo “,” Diosaaaaaa “,” MUSSA LINDÍSSIMA SÚPER “, were some of the comments.

This is how the model managed seduce once again to his millions of followers with the seductive photography where he left well exhibited their charms.

It is worth mentioning that just a few days ago Suzy Cortez finally joined the great viral challenge Pillow Challenge which millions of people have joined, leaving captivated her followers with a series of photos and even shared a video while dancing.

.