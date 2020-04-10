Photo Suzy Cortez dips a chocolate carrot in her mouth | Instagram

In a rather daring pose, Suzy Cortez placed chocolate on the tip of a carrot and then brought it to her mouth causing a sensation on Instagram.

The followers of the daring woman went crazy when observing the beautiful Miss Bumbum in a tremendous situation and purposely provoking her strongest fantasies.

The international size model had no garment in the photograph, in which one of her breasts can be seen, which is also covered only in chocolate.

Cortez dressed as a daring bunny girl using only ears, this due to the proximity of Easter.

Suzy never ceases to amaze all Internet users with her multiple images and themes that range from a passion for soccer to playing with food as on this occasion.

She recently caused quite a stir in a similar scene but with a banana, Suzy knows perfectly well how to play around with netizens’ fantasies.

But the model has also shown that she has a huge heart because she shared that he was selling T-shirts from her with the aim of raising funds to buy sanitation equipment, face masks and others for those who need it most in this fight against coronavirus.

