Beautiful and talented, Jenni Rivera and Selena Quintanilla are together in the same image, but what do both interpreters have in common? Nothing more and nothing less than the enormous admiration that the interpreter of Basta Ya felt for the Queen of Texmex.

On the occasion of 25th anniversary After Selena’s departure, Jenni’s family shared a photo in which the two stars are together.

The image is nothing more than an edition that made it possible for them to be together; however, it has caused a stir for its sentimental value.

Both Rivera and Quintanilla shared something, an enormous talent that ended the tragedy of his loss as no one imagined.

Jenni admired, respected and always recognized the impact and importance of Selena Quintanilla, one of the many female figures in music that Jenni admired, Selena broke barriers in music that allowed artists like Jenni to take the next step so that women could prosper and progress in music, can be read alongside photography.

The publication of four days ago has more than 58 thousand likes and a huge amount of nostalgic comments remembering both music stars.

Selena was remembered after her painful departure at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar, who they say is about to be released from prison.

