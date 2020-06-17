Photo Rihanna and the dress in which she did not hide anything but shone a lot | Reform

If anyone knows how to make a dress part of history and more than emblematic, that is Rihanna. The beautiful singer impressed everyone with a garment that made her look like everything, except that she was dressed.

The Umbrella interpreter wore this unique piece during a celebration of the Council of Fashion Designers of the United States (CFDA).

Rihanna arrived at the event and left everyone stumped when they noticed that the dress left nothing to the imagination, her chest was exposed and all his skin, except for the most basic.

But not only was her dress totally

Transparent, if not also, it shone everywhere and it was accompanied by an accessory on the head.

The controversial garment was designed by Adam Selman, who made possible this work of art composed of 216,000 Swarovski crystals.

During this event the celebrity received the 2014 Fashion Icon Award, describing her style as “s3nsu @ l and elegant”.

Rihanna has been considered for years as a symbol to follow and proof that she is worthy of it is the pride with which she shares herself with a few extra pounds, empowering women and inviting them to love themselves as they are.