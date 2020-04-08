Photo Ricky Martin shows face of his fourth son, Renn | Instagram

Ricky Martin has shared on social networks photos that show the face of his fourth son, Renn Martín-Yosef.

Here is my #ArabeBoricua Renn Martin-Yosef. The baby of the house, wrote the Latin star next to the images, which show the little boy wearing a striped romper and grimacing.

It was on October 29 of last year that the artist announced the birth of her son on social networks, with a photo of him and her husband, Jwan Yosef, carrying the infant.

Our son Renn Martin-Yosef is born. # elbebéhanacido, is the text that accompanied the image.

The celebrities are the parents of three other children: twins Matteo and Valentino, 11, and little Lucia, 1.

According to Mhoni Vidente, Renn is the biological son of Jwan Josef, while little Lucía, Matteo and Valentino, belong to Ricky Martin, together they decided a great family.

Despite rumors of infidelity, separation and others, the couple looks quite happy to be together and share how their children grow within their beautiful family.

