The details are an essential part of a relationship and Ricky Martin knows this very well, for which he has shared a touching image of his partner Jwan Josef On Instagram.

With this photograph, the singer congratulated his partner on Father’s Day; Josef can be seen with one of his children in his arms in a really cute scene.

Ricky and Jwan have formed one of the most beautiful families in the show with their four children: Valentino, Mateo, Lucía and Renn.

He and I +4, wrote the Puerto Rican star next to the image he published on Instagram.

he and i + 4

Recently the Puerto Rican star confessed that like any couple they have their ups and downs and they were about to divorce in one of the most important moments of their lives.

The interpreter of The Cup of Life pointed out that at the birth of one of his children he behaved like an overprotective father and did not let his partner even get close.

He pointed out that it almost cost him marriage since he did not allow the painter to approach him. baby, much less that he attended.