Photo of “YosStop” arrested; They arrested her for the crime of child pornography – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Tonight, the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) published a statement and a photo, where you can see the youtuber Yoselinne Hoffman, better known as “YosStop”, after she was arrested for the crime of child pornography .

In the statement, the capital’s prosecutor’s office reported that the influencer was located in the Narvarte neighborhood.

“Derived from field and cabinet work carried out by elements of the Investigation Police (PDI), it was possible to locate the woman in the Narvarte Poniente neighborhood, for which the social representative of the Sexual Crimes Investigation Prosecutor’s Office requested and obtained a search warrant to complete the court order, “the report reads.

For this reason, she was transferred to be medically certified and, later, admitted to the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Center for Social Reintegration. “After being notified of the arrest warrant against her and informed of her rights, the woman apprehended today was transferred to be medically certified and later admitted to the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Social Reintegration Center, to be made available to the control judge that required it ”.

“The FGJCDMX continues to strengthen and orients its actions to the achievement of a justice administration that guarantees timely and effective access to justice for girls, boys and adolescents, thereby reiterating its priority to care for victims with a differential approach and specialized, ”the statement added.

Finally, the youtuber is presumed to be “innocent and will be treated as such in all stages of the procedure, as long as her responsibility is not declared by means of a judgment issued by the jurisdictional body, in the terms indicated in the National Code of Criminal Procedures”.

Last March, the youtuber was denounced for the crime of child pornography and equal rape against the young Ainara “S”.

This was released on the girl’s Instagram account, who uploaded in her stories what she had done, as well as an image of the legal complaint that her team of lawyers presented against the influencer and against five other people: Nicolás B, Carlos R, Julián G, Axel A and Patricio A.