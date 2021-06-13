Photo of the meeting of the protagonists

The sequel / ‘reboot’ of ‘Sex in New York‘Heats up with this photo that he has published Sarah Jessica Parker on his Instagram. ‘Sex and the City’: Bradley Cooper and other cameos you may not remember.

‘And just like that’ …. the protagonists of ‘reappearedSex in New York‘. Well, for the late sequel to the series that HBO Max is preparing there is still a while, but the reunion of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia nixon Y Kristin davis We have already seen it in an Instagram photo, which marks the start of filming.

The group, where it is notably absent Kim cattrall (the fourth protagonist who already said that she would not be in this new project), is about to give life to the miniseries titled ‘And Just Like That’, which picks up more than a decade after the events of the second ‘Sex and the City’ movie, which was the last time we saw Carrie Bradshaw and company.

In an Instagram post, Parker has shared this photo with her colleagues:

“Together again”, the actress writes in the description of the photo, where we see the ‘skyline’ of Manhattan, the eternal setting of the series. “We have already read our first episodes, along with all our colleagues and the new members of the cast”continues the actress, leader of this project that has fans full of doubts, hopes and expectations.

Although Cattrall will not be in the series, some well-known actors and actresses will return, such as Chris Noth, David eigenberg Y Evan handler (Mr Big, Steve Brady and Harry Goldenblatt, respectively) in the role of the husbands of the main trio. Willie garson He will also return as Carrie’s right-hand man, Stanford Blatch, while her former love interest Aidan Shaw, played by John corbett, has also joined the cast. Additionally, an exciting new signing has been confirmed: Sara Ramirez. He will play Che Díaz, who presents a podcast where Carrie Bradshaw regularly collaborates and who with his participation becomes the first non-binary character in the show’s history.

It is clear to us that they come Times of change in the legacy of ‘Sex and the City’. How many surprises will this sequel have in store for us? Will the presence of Samantha Jones be missed too much? Will Manhattan look as magical as 20 years ago?

