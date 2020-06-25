The Tesla megacharger has the ability to charge the huge batteries of the Tesla Semi, the firm’s new electric truck

Tesla has bet not only on the launch of cars electrical individuals, but also for the manufacture of electric trucks that become the best mobility option in the cargo transportation industry.

One of the main challenges along the way is having the sufficient autonomy so that these trucks can carry out their transfers without interruption, and this would only be possible with a large-capacity loader such as the Tesla mega-loader, from which a first image has already been leaked.

WHAT IS THE TESLA MEGACARGADOR?

In the same way that Tesla cars use the Superchargers (superchargers), the Tesla SemiTesla electric trucks will use a Megacharger (megacharger), much more powerful and capable of providing much more electrical energy.

With the Semi, Tesla announced the installation of a new network of chargers more powerful and capable of recharging these trucks. But the genius is that it is also possible to use an accessory in conjunction with existing Superchargers. And now, for the first time, we can see it.

According to the El Español portal, a group of fans were able to obtain a photograph of a Tesla Semi recharging at a point in Canada.

Tesla Semi is charging at the regular Supercharger, I have never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/3I70VgKGYm – Tesla_yeg (@TeslaYeg) June 24, 2020

The photo reveals that the adapter is basically a box that connects to the supercharger of Tesla like any other, and from which comes a hose that connects to the truck. The box in question will probably be an adapter, in a way not very different from when we use a fast charge charger for our mobile.

It is still unknown whether this adapter will be offered to customers who purchase the Tesla Semi, at least during the first years in which the megacharger network may still be limited.

