Photo of Elliot Page on the set of T3

Elliot page has shared on Instagram a photo from the shoot. How eager for me to come back ‘The Umbrella Academy‘to Netflix!

Everything we know about the third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

The third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy‘is in full swing, and Elliot page has shared a photo between scenes from the set.

The star that gives life to Vanya hargreeves posted a photo of himself with his co-star Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison hargreeves in the series. Both are masked, the latter wearing a clear plastic visor and sticking out his tongue.

Elliot tagged her co-star in an Instagram post, simply adding a heart and umbrella smiley to the text.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The third season will feature an alternate family of super powerful beings, the Sparrow Academy. Some of them are familiar faces that you might recognize from ‘The Flash’ and ‘Suits’, among other projects, while another family member is literally a cube.

Between this new group of superheroes, trapped in an alternate reality, and the new information about Reginald that was unveiled, our protagonists have a lot to deal with when they finally return to the small screen.

Netflix

Before that, Elliot has a big TV appearance this week. The former ‘X-Men’ star has filmed an interview with Oprah Winfrey, released on Friday (April 30) on Apple TV +, in which he talks about coming out as a transgender man, the moments leading up to the decision to announce it publicly, and how he will fight discriminatory laws.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io