Photo Noelia shows off her natural body on Instagram | Instagram

The singer Noelia has surprised showing her body without any garment on Instagram, but no, she did not show any skin, instead she boasted a statue in which her beautiful anatomy is being immortalized in the wild.

The singer shared that it will not be one, but seven statues which will be inspired by it and will be made by a Mexican sculptor.

Very happy with the progress of my Collection of Serial Bronze Sculptures “Noelia in 7” will be seven sculptures of my person, by the Artist / Sculptor / Mexican @caldrianbxt, Noelia wrote next to the photograph of the sculpture.

It may interest you: Noelia dances very daring and her dress goes up showing more

The Mexican clarified that it will be a limited edition and will only be made 10 replicas of the long-awaited pieces of art.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

A collection of 7 Pieces in Bronze and resin. A limited edition of which we will only replicate only 10 Games of them, he shared.

Read also: Noelia delights her followers in the armchair wearing shorts cachetero

Noelia is uploading images of herself on social networks to please her followers. The interpreter of Tu has joined the voice asking for them to stay home to avoid increasing the number of cases of coronavirus in the world.

The singer noted that it is hard to close business for a few weeks, but more so to have a coffin at home.

.