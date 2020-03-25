Photo Noelia seems to be posing in a session without underwear on Instagram | Instagram

Singer of Puerto Rican origin Noelia shared a photograph where she appears sitting in a chair, posing for a photo shoot in which she seems not to be wearing underwear.

Although the application it’s forbidden sharing certain types of content to users, as its regulations are strictly prohibited from uploading photos that exceed the lines of the moral because there are also minors who handle it.

Noelia has saved herself from closing her account because on several occasions she has been seen with very few clothes and even without her too, it has only been a matter of handling photography very well without reaching the vulgar.

The beautiful blonde is synonym of attractiveness because any photograph or video that you share for sure will be something that catches the attention of the users.

In addition to being a singer Noelia Lorenzo Mongue He has also had the opportunity to participate in films although with short roles, at least he was not left with “the desire”.

For several years he ventured into the world of business sector, if you remember the series “Rich, famous, Latin” she and her husband appeared in one of the chapters with one of the protagonists Eliza Beristain at that time Noelia It had a fairly fine furniture store.

In her photograph she appears sitting in a chair, wearing tiny black clothes, it seems that it is a skirt made of straps, but in the back it does not cover anything so that you can see her rear.

Over the years, the industry has changed because now, although she is still a great businesswoman, she dedicates herself to another type of business. Bar & Grill restaurants, and so far we know of a cabaret, this and many other businesses are the ones that the model also has.

The interpreter of “Give me a reason” has a figure like no other, Did you know he is 40 years old? And it doesn’t seem true, he tends to look much younger, constantly exercises and surely follows a strict diet.

