Reggaetonera Natti Natasha does it again: this time, she wants to achieve success with 5 little men and mommy, look at how they surround her!

March 27, 202011: 04 AM

Natti natasha It is one of the most beautiful and talented reggaetoneras of the moment.

His latest hit “Despacio”, along with Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo and Myke Towers, It already has more than 28 million views on YouTube. Amazing!

But now Natti Natasha wants more: they tagged her in a photo to her official instagram account where together with the great singers of CNCO They promote the new that will unite them in another musical success. Look!

Next April 3 will arrive Honey Boo, CNCO’s new song, this time with the collaboration of Natti Natasha.

This was the promotion, on a basketball court and with street style, of what is expected to be the great success of the group of youngsters, made up of Joel Pimentel, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, Zabdiel de Jesús and Richard Camacho. On fire!

