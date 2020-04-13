Photo Maribel Guardia in tiny sports outfit doing exercise | Instagram

The famous Costa Rican actress, singer and television host Maribel Guardia has left all her followers stunned by showing herself working out with a tiny set sports.

Maribel Guardia is among the most active actresses dear and admired from all over Mexico, thanks to its matchless beauty and great charisma.

In the past few weeks, the beautiful driver has been more active than ever on his social networks due to the isolation he is in, so he has also taken the opportunity to share his moments during his training.

In her last image she showed once again that despite her age, she is still beautiful and with a enviable body which did not hesitate to show off wearing a gray top and a small pink shorts while in your own gym.

#Sunday with a lot of heat, and trying to put a little joy to this confinement, take care of those you love, and if you have to go out to work please take all precautions, God with us, “he wrote in his publication.

His publications also highlight messages of support and affection towards his followers so that strength and love are not lacking during these difficult times.

With just one hour of publication, the image has more than 20 thousand likes and hundreds of messages from her followers who unconditionally support her.

Years go by and Maribel Guardia is still beautiful as always “,” Chulada from the gym practicing and admiring the photos of such a beautiful woman. Maribelita Guardia is a woman beauty in every way your admirer of Veracruz “, were some of the comments.

In this way, the actress demonstrates once again with a excellent attitude and enviable physical condition that you don’t have to leave home to stay fit.

And let me know that despite the critics he receives and the bad commentssimply let pass and he’s happy in his own way.

