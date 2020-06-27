Photo Lizbeth Rodríguez to an oversight of showing everything | Instagram
The always beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez showed off her new dress on social networks without calculating the risk of her pose.
The ex-girl from Exponiendo Infieles shared a photograph in which she is seen wearing a dress not in her usual style, but quite flirtatious since she has a plunging neckline.
The garment almost plays a bad game and shows more power youtuber with open legs, but with a huge smile.
It may interest you: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez becomes a beautiful mermaid for Instagram
Liz accompanied the pretty garment with a very « doc » necklace and sat in profile with her legs slightly open and one of them raised.
Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!
Rodríguez usually plays a lot with his photographs, where he takes risks with different poses, costumes and beautiful settings.
Read also: Kimberly Loaiza could have reconciled with Juan de Dios Pantoja
She recently spoiled her fans by sharing a live photo shoot where she really looked like a beautiful princess in a long, sparkly dress.
Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!
But that’s not all, because she also surprised with a black bikini with which she boasted her enormous curves and a costume of beautiful mermaid.