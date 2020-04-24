Photo Lizbeth Rodríguez, there is already a piñata from the youtuber | Instagram

Did you think that you were going to save Lizbeth Rodríguez ?, Well, the famous piñatería that has made piñatas of different celebrities has made the piñata of the beautiful youtuber and they have shared it on social networks.

The popular ex-girl Badabun was immortalized in what more than a pinata looks like a work of art for her creativity, the same youtuber shared the pinata in her Instagram stories.

The piñata highlights the waist and curves of Liz, who was dressed in pants and a short blouse in which you can read Badabun And it could not miss its ojiginal look, because they did not lose detail in the hair of the famous.

Recently, Rodríguez was in the midst of controversy for launching accusations against Juan de Dios Pantoja, noting him not only of mistreating his girlfriend Kimberly Loaiza, but also of being unfaithful on several occasions and even with a man who was very friendly to both of them.

After his accusations, a war broke out on social networks where intimate videos emerged that the same youtuber accepted, more than repeatedly denying having had something more intimate with any man.

On the other hand, rumors also began to come out of Lizbeth, as there were those who thanked her for “opening their eyes to Kim“while others accused her of wanting to end the marriage.

Rodríguez was said to have been a lover of a married man and the subject of intimate photographs on the Internet has resurfaced and they are supposedly his.

