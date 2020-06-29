Photo Lizbeth Rodríguez celebrates LGBT pride with a tiny bikini | Instagram

Various artists showed their support for the LGBT community yesterday and Lizbeth Rodríguez was no exception, who shared a delirious photograph on social networks.

The youtuber surprised all her Instagram followers by showing herself in a truly spectacular bikini with the colors corresponding to the community flag.

But what struck the most was the tremendous cleavage on the chest of the beautiful Liz, who posed as flirtatiously at the seashore for the occasion.

It may interest you: Photo Lizbeth Rodríguez to an oversight of showing everything

In addition to her photograph, the famous one shared the meaning of the colors of the flag and a beautiful message for those who are part of it.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Check out Lizbeth’s daring post here.

And what color identifies you? LGBT Pride ️‍ Thanks to my ch1ng0na people who make this world much more beautiful, fun and daring! #pride. Comment many rainbows , he wrote in his post.

Read also: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez revives Aunt Pelucas on Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez’s photo was shared 14 hours ago and has already reached half a million reactions, while the comments were filled with praise and positive comments.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Interpreters like Danna Paola and Belinda also sent a message of love in the Pride; in addition to Thalía, who gave the initial flag of the virtual walk.