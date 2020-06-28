Photo Laura Zapata and her radical change of look, they say seems Niurka Marcos | Reform

If someone knows how to make radical changes to the look, that is the beloved Laura Zapata, who once again surprised her followers on social networks and was even compared to Niurka Marcos.

Thalía’s older sister shared a photograph of her new self on her official Instagram account, where she thanked her friend for the change.

Zapata sports a pretty platinum blonde, as is the current trend, which was accompanied by waves.

It may interest you: Laura Zapata debuts on Tik Tok with surprising challenge

Netizens were not flattered by the artist, noting that the look favors her a lot and that it even took about 15 years.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

But what the also political was not expected is that she was compared to the very Niurka Marcos, whose friend she is not at all.

Read also: Laura Zapata allegedly supports attack against AMLO

The blonde of her hair and her waves made some followers remember the beautiful Emperor, with whom she held dimes and diretes for saying that it was v4lg @ r to pose naturally.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Recently, the actress surprised with another makeover with which her followers claimed she resembled the beautiful ex of Luis Miguel, Aracely Arámbula.