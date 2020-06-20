Photo Kimberly Loaiza applauds Let’s make peace, I could return with Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

Juan de Dios Pantoja has released with a sweeping success his latest music video Let’s make the passes, a melody that is dedicated to Kimberly Loaiza and apparently is on the right track, since the youtuber showed his love for the song, will it be the return of the Jukilop ?.

The older cutie expressed her taste for the song through an Instagram story by sharing it and placing a simple hand with a finger on top.

Until now, Let’s do the paces It has exceeded two and a half million views on YouTube and positioned itself as number one in trends yesterday.

It may interest you: Video Kimberly Loaiza shares how she maintains her figure next to Ely Blancarte

Juan de Dios Pantoja stayed in his music after his separation from Kimberly Loaiza, this after the controversial distribution of videos that committed him to other women.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It was Pantoja himself who shared Kim’s decision, she asked him to leave the house they shared with their families in Acapulco and to say of him, something broke in her.

Read also: Juan de Dios Pantoja launches Let’s Make Passes, dedicated to Kimberly Loaiza

This breakup brought first success Error, by Juan de Dios, in which he explained his story and how much he wanted it not to be repeated with his little Kima.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Now the youtuber repeats the formula taking Let’s make peace to reach the heart of his daughter’s mother and those of all her followers.