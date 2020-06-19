Photo Juan de Dios Pantoja is seen as a beautiful woman | Instagram

Juan de Dios Pantoja looks really wonderful as a woman and no, it is not that the famous youtuber wants to change s3x0 or has dressed as a woman, but that his followers did not want to stay with the desire to see what it would look like if he were from the s3x0 opposite.

The youtuber was so amused by the fact that it was he himself who shared the image on his account.

Apparently some of his Pantojitas took one of the photos of the famous and passed it through the famous application of Facebook which goes from man to woman and vice versa, is currently very popular.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja depressed, he misses the lips of Kimberly Loaiza

The follower was really surprised with the result, as the social network showed the image of a beautiful woman.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Then she published the result on Twitter, noting that he is so handsome that as a woman she would be really beautiful.

Read also: Video Juan de Dios Pantoja removes his beard and mustache, looks like a baby

Internet users are having a lot of fun with this application, taking pictures of themselves, acquaintances and celebrities to see how they will look.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Neither Aislinn Derbez could resist and ended up confirming that all Derbez are equal, playing with their own photographs.