Photo in a swimsuit of Ana Cheri causes several sighs to fans | Instagram

Even though that him swimsuit Ana Cheri’s was something simple, she left more than one with a racing heart, this undoubtedly thanks to her dreamy curves.

Posing like a diva, the handsome fitness celebrity is showing off her curves thanks to the position she’s in.

Undoubtedly, those who do not know this beauty born in Anaheim, California, United States, where she was also born Joselyn Cano, when they meet her they immediately fall in love with her.

The beautiful and charismatic Ana Cheri usually looks quite intense in her photos, since his personality and character are thus quite flirtatious !.

The swimsuit of Ana Cheri It is brown and strapless, because of the shine on her skin it seems that she had just put on sunscreen or bronzer to have an even more golden and conquering skin, although the design is somewhat simple, it immediately captures attention.

Saluting the sun, the beautiful American model shared this photo taking a little sun, which filtered through a dry tree in front of her, on August 30, 2020 leaving her fans sighing from then on.