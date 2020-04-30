Ramadan is a time of year to meet. Muslims spend hours praying in mosques and then share hearty dinners with friends and neighbors after fasting from sunrise to sunset.

But, as these images from The Associated Press reveal, the coronavirus has forced Muslims around the world “from Indonesia to Seattle, through India and South Africa” ​​to modify the way of celebrating the holiest month of the calendar Islamic.

This year, many are homebound, travel is limited, and public places like parks, shopping malls, and mosques are closed.

Ahmad Kamel, his wife, Nadia Chaouch, and their two-year-old son Yusuf, remain at their home in Seattle. An AP photographer recently portrayed them in the living room, following the Taraweeh prayer broadcast from an almost deserted mosque on the computer. If it weren’t for COVID-19, they would have gone to the mosque and then had dinner with their friends and neighbors.

Many Muslim countries began to impose quarantine in mid-March with the cancellation of Friday prayers and the closure of temples. Saudi Arabia has imposed quarantine on Mecca and Medina, and canceled the annual pilgrimage.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks.

In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.

